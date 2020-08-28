Christina Aguilera, Ledisi, Liam Payne, Usher Scheduled To Perform On “Good Morning America” Episodes

Each of this coming week’s five “Good Morning America” episodes will have a musical component.

The September 1 broadcast will feature Luke Combs and Carly Pearce announcing some key CMA Awards nominations. The other four episodes will feature musical performances.

Christina Aguilera will perform on the August 31 broadcast, while Ledisi will deliver a performance on September 2. Liam Payne will bring music to the September 3 iteration of “GMA,” and Usher will play the September 4 episode as part of the GMA Summer Concert Series.

Complete listings follow:

Monday, August 31— Author Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (“Melania and Me”); actor John David Washington (“Tenet”); a performance by Christina Aguilera

Tuesday, September 1— Singers Luke Combs & Carly Pearce announce CMA nominations for four categories; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Wednesday, September 2— GMA reveals the celebrity contestants for season 29 of “Dancing with the Stars”; a performance by Ledisi

Thursday, September 3— A performance by Liam Payne; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, September 4— The GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a performance by Usher

Saturday, September 5— Binge This! with Emily Longeretta