Calvin Harris & The Weeknd’s “Over Now” Scored Pop & Rhythmic Immediate Airplay Thursday Night

In addition to providing immediate airplay for BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream,” pop radio stations will be showering Calvin Harris & The Weeknd’s “Over Now” with early support.

Since the song launched prior to midnight in non-ET US time zones, some of that airplay technically came Thursday night. According to Mediabase, San Francisco’s WiLD 94.9 had played “Over Now” three times by the close of Thursday. Some other stations offered 1 or 2 spins before their time zone fully switched to the new day.

“Over Now” received even more Thursday attention at rhythmic radio, with Honolulu’s Power 104.3 registering 5 Thursday night spins and several others providing 1-4 plays.

The support will continue Friday, with numerous stations committed to all-day (if not hourly) support for the high-profile collaboration.

“Over Now” is also expected to post strong opening day numbers on digital platforms.