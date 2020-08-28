in Music News

BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” Received Thursday Night Airplay, Set For Big Friday At Pop Radio

Radio is definitely in the mood for some ice cream.

BLACKPINK - Ice Cream Video | YG/Interscope

BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” arrived at 12AM ET Friday morning, which means it technically launched late Thursday night in other US time zones. Since pop radio stations within these time zones were ready to provide immediate support, the collaboration thus registered some Thursday night spins.

According to Mediabase, San Francisco stations WiLD 94.9 and 99.7 NOW had each played “Ice Cream” three times by the end of Thursday. A few other stations offered one or two spins Thursday night.

The strong airplay support is due to continue Friday.

“Ice Cream” is also firing on digital cylinders; the video is quickly approaching 50 million views, while the audio is in the Top 10 on US iTunes and racking up plenty of streams on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

