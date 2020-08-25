BTS’ “Dynamite” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

BTS’ new single predictably lit the Mediabase pop radio add board up like dynamite.

“Dynamite” earns the most added honor with impact week pickups from a whopping 171 Mediabase-monitored pop stations. Not simply BTS’ best single-week add count ever (surpassing the 109 achieved by “Boy With Luv”), the sum is one of the best posted by any artist in the modern era.

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring Iann Dior),” the week’s second-most added song, had a great week in its own right. The track landed at an impressive 64 stations.

Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” takes third with 34 pickups, while an add count of 27 slots Zara Larsson’s revitalized “Wow” in fourth.

Picked up by 25 new stations, Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee)” (6th-most), Dixie D’Amelio’s “Be Happy” (7th-most), Claire Rosinkranz’s “Backyard Boy” (8th-most), AJR’s “Bang!” (9th-most, tie), and Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” (9th-most, tie).