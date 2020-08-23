Madison Beer’s “Baby” Quickly Reaches 2 Million YouTube Views, 1 Million Spotify Streams

Madison Beer just released a new single called “Baby.” As expected, given the quality of her previous 2020 output, it is a rather strong song.

With an artistic energy that aligns with previous releases “Selfish” and “Stained Glass” and a fun, sexy chorus that should inspire repeat listens, “Baby” offers further proof of Madison Beer’s talent, vision, and viability as a mainstream pop star.

The accompanying video, again featuring Madison in a creative leadership position, similarly meets the high standard of her recent output.

Both are off to good starts on digital platforms. Since its release on Friday, “Baby” has already surpassed the 2 million view mark on YouTube. It had meanwhile amassed 1.28 million Spotify streams by Saturday.