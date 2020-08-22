Lola Lennox, JoJo Scheduled To Perform On “Kelly Clarkson Show” Episodes

It goes without saying that each of this week’s four “The Kelly Clarkson Show” episodes will feature a “Kelly-Oke” cover by the titular host.

Clarkson will not, however, be the only artist singing on the show this week.

According to official listings, both Lola Lennox and JoJo will also be performing on the show. Lennox will perform on the August 25 broadcast, while JoJo will showcase her musical talent on August 26.

Complete “Kelly” listings follow:

August 24 – Patricia Heaton, Bear Grylls, Marque Richardson (Cover: Don’t Play That Song)

August 25 – Catherine Zeta-Jones, Wolfgang Novogratz, performance by Lola Lennox (Cover: I Follow Rivers)

August 26 – Jake Johnson, Chad Veach, Danielle Kartes, performance by JoJo (Cover: Unbelievable)

August 27 – Gloria Estefan, Denise Richards, Lauren Riihimaki (Cover: Exhale – Shoop Shoop)