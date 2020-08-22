in TV News

Lola Lennox, JoJo Scheduled To Perform On “Kelly Clarkson Show” Episodes

They will appear on August 25 and 26, respectively.

JoJo by Matt Petranovic, press photo courtesy of Warner Records Publicity

It goes without saying that each of this week’s four “The Kelly Clarkson Show” episodes will feature a “Kelly-Oke” cover by the titular host.

Clarkson will not, however, be the only artist singing on the show this week.

According to official listings, both Lola Lennox and JoJo will also be performing on the show. Lennox will perform on the August 25 broadcast, while JoJo will showcase her musical talent on August 26.

Complete “Kelly” listings follow:

August 24 – Patricia Heaton, Bear Grylls, Marque Richardson (Cover: Don’t Play That Song)
August 25 – Catherine Zeta-Jones, Wolfgang Novogratz, performance by Lola Lennox (Cover: I Follow Rivers)
August 26 – Jake Johnson, Chad Veach, Danielle Kartes, performance by JoJo (Cover: Unbelievable)
August 27 – Gloria Estefan, Denise Richards, Lauren Riihimaki (Cover: Exhale – Shoop Shoop)

jojolola lennoxthe kelly clarkson show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

