BTS’ “Dynamite” Closes Day One With Over 1550 Pop Radio Plays, Earns #1 On Global Spotify Chart

“Dynamite” had a big day on all major music engagement fronts.

In the latest addition to the “things BTS’ new single ‘Dynamite’ achieved on day one” file, the song received considerable opening day airplay at mainstream radio.

According to Mediabase, “Dynamite” had received 1,554 spins by the end of Friday, August 21. Signifying the most airplay a BTS single has ever received on opening day, the figure slots “Dynamite” at #34 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart. Said chart accounts for the first six days of the August 16-22 tracking period.

BTS’ prior opening day airplay high came courtesy of “Boy With Luv (featuring Halsey),” which garnered 850 spins.

Although the song will not receive as many spins on Saturday, “Dynamite” should have no trouble retaining its Top 40 position as the chart goes final.

— “Dynamite” also fared well on Spotify, earning #1 on the Global Chart with 7.779 million Friday streams.

