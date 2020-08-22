in Pop Culture

Alissa Violet Looks Breathtaking In New Lingerie Pictures On Instagram, Surpasses 900K Likes

The popular social influencer looks stunning in her new pictures.

Alissa Violet wears Lounge Underwear via @alissaviolet on Instagram

Popular social influencer Alissa Violet does not post to Instagram at an aggressive frequency, but when she does add to her feed, the content almost always resonates.

That reality is certainly true of her Friday, August 21 post. The three picture gallery finds Alissa looking characteristically beautiful in the Cobalt Blue Blossom Balcony Bra & Thong set from Lounge Underwear.

Along with a fair share of positive comments and fire emojis (from fans and fellow influencers alike), the post is putting up good stats. It crossed the 900K like threshold within its first 22 hours, already establishing itself as her “most liked” upload since a swimsuit gallery in April. The post is embedded below.

