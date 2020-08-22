BTS’ “Dynamite” Music Video Breaks 24 Hour YouTube Viewership Record (Unofficial)

Pending official confirmation from YouTube, BTS once again holds the record for most opening day music video views on YouTube.

According to the public YouTube view counter, the video for the group’s “Dynamite” had attained over 98 million views by the end of its inaugural 24 hour window. Such a figure would top the previous record of 86.3 million, held by BLACKPINK’s fellow summer 2020 release “How You Like That.”

The number (and record) is not official until formally confirmed by YouTube, but it is hard to imagine YouTube’s formal auditing process removing 12 million views. As such, it seems reasonable to credit “Dynamite” with the biggest opening day in YouTube history.

Assuming YouTube indeed confirms the record, focus will now shift to the song’s overall performance. With mammoth early sales, audio streaming, video streaming, and radio numbers on its side, “Dynamite” will surely contend for a top position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. To date, BTS’ high mark on the chart is #4 (“ON”).