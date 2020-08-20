in Music News

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” Reaches 3X Platinum In United States, “Break My Heart” Goes Gold

Dua Lipa picks up new US song certifications.

Dua Lipa in Don't Start Now | Warner

Dua Lipa’s two recent pop radio number ones just received new certifications in the United States.

According to the RIAA, “Don’t Start Now” reached 3x platinum on August 19, 2020. The award confirms 3 million in US units, with each equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

That same day, “Break My Heart” attained gold status in recognition of its 500,000 US units.

As noted, “Don’t Start Now” and “Break My Heart” both reached #1 on the pop radio chart earlier this year. “Don’t Start Now” additionally hit #1 on the hot adult contemporary listing, while peaking at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Break My Heart” peaked at #13 on the Hot 100.

