in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Falling” Attains Platinum Status In United States

The “Fine Line” ballad crosses the 1 million unit mark.

Harry Styles - Fine Line Audio Cover | Columbia/YouTube

Harry Styles has earned yet another digital song certification in the United States.

According to the RIAA, “Falling” officially went platinum on August 18, 2020. The award signifies 1 million in US units, with each equivalent to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

Featured on Styles’ hit album “Fine Line,” the ballad received ample exposure during the album’s release week. It proved immediately and enduringly resonant, posting strong early streaming numbers – and remaining a fan favorite to this day.

“Falling” peaked at #62 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart.

fallingharry styles

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” Reaches 3X Platinum In United States, “Break My Heart” Goes Gold