Harry Styles’ “Falling” Attains Platinum Status In United States

Harry Styles has earned yet another digital song certification in the United States.
According to the RIAA, “Falling” officially went platinum on August 18, 2020. The award signifies 1 million in US units, with each equivalent to 1 paid download or 150 streams.
Featured on Styles’ hit album “Fine Line,” the ballad received ample exposure during the album’s release week. It proved immediately and enduringly resonant, posting strong early streaming numbers – and remaining a fan favorite to this day.
“Falling” peaked at #62 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart.
