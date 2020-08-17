Songs By Billie Eilish, Surf Mesa, Ava Max Reach Top 30 At Pop Radio, Zedd & Jasmine Thompson Top 40

Billie Eilish’s new single “my future” blasts into the Top 30 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee)” and Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” also hit that region of the chart.

Played 2,926 times during the August 9-15 tracking period, “my future” rises eight spots to #26.

“ily” concurrently rises two spots to #29. The single received 2,355 tracking period plays (+192).

Up three places, “Kings & Queens” earns #30 on the strength of its 2,189 spins (+182).

— As the aforementioned three songs hit the Top 30, Zedd & Jasmine Thompson’s “Funny” earns a Top 40 position at pop radio.

“Funny,” which received 1,219 spins (+242), rises two spots to #40.