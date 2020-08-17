in Music News

Songs By Billie Eilish, Surf Mesa, Ava Max Reach Top 30 At Pop Radio, Zedd & Jasmine Thompson Top 40

“my future,” “ily,” “Kings & Queens” and “Funny” rise at pop radio.

Billie Eilish - my future covert art | Darkroom/INterscope

Billie Eilish’s new single “my future” blasts into the Top 30 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee)” and Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” also hit that region of the chart.

Played 2,926 times during the August 9-15 tracking period, “my future” rises eight spots to #26.

“ily” concurrently rises two spots to #29. The single received 2,355 tracking period plays (+192).

Up three places, “Kings & Queens” earns #30 on the strength of its 2,189 spins (+182).

— As the aforementioned three songs hit the Top 30, Zedd & Jasmine Thompson’s “Funny” earns a Top 40 position at pop radio.

“Funny,” which received 1,219 spins (+242), rises two spots to #40.

