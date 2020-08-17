Billboard Hot 100: Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Debuts As #1 Song In America, Breaks Streaming Record

In one of the most predictable chart reveals in a while, Cardi B’s “WAP (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” arrives at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“WAP” fared well in all three categories that define placement on the Hot 100. Not simply the week’s most-streamed song, the high-profile collaboration set a record for opening week streams.

The song also earns #1 on Digital Song Sales, courtesy of the best sales week since Taylor Swift’s “ME! (featuring Brendon Urie)” launched in May 2019. “WAP” also received solid opening week interest at rhythmic and urban radio.

“WAP” becomes the fourth Hot 100 #1 for Cardi B and second such leader for Megan Thee Stallion.