Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky,” Saweetie’s “Tap In,” Jeremy Zucker’s “Supercuts” Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

Based on the airplay they received during the August 9-15 tracking period, Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky,” Saweetie’s “Tap In,” and Jeremy Zucker’s “supercuts” secure Top 50 positions at pop radio.

Despite not arriving until the sixth day of the tracking period, “Midnight Sky” amassed 1,175 spins. The count positions the new Miley track as the Mediabase pop panel’s #41 song.

Up six places, “Tap In” grabs #47 this week. The rhythmic/urban crossover received 699 tracking period plays, besting last week’s mark by 397.

Played 518 times during the tracking period (+148), “supercuts” rises three places to #49.