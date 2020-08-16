Shinedown’s “Atlas Falls” Reaches #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

Shinedown’s “Atlas Falls” rises one place to #1 on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.
The song seizes the throne from The Pretty Reckless’ “Death By Rock And Roll,” which falls to #2 after a three-week reign.
“Atlas Falls” received ~1,865 spins during the August 9-15 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 132.
Metallica & The SF Symphony’s “All Within My Hands” rises one spot to #3, as Five Finger Death Punch’s “A Little Bit Off” declines one spot to #4. Up one place, The Hu’s “Wolf Totem (featuring Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach)” earns #5.
Loading…