in Music News

Shinedown’s “Atlas Falls” Reaches #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

“Atlas Falls” tops this week’s listing.

Shinedown - Atlas Falls YouTube cover | Atlantic

Shinedown’s “Atlas Falls” rises one place to #1 on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.

The song seizes the throne from The Pretty Reckless’ “Death By Rock And Roll,” which falls to #2 after a three-week reign.

“Atlas Falls” received ~1,865 spins during the August 9-15 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 132.

Metallica & The SF Symphony’s “All Within My Hands” rises one spot to #3, as Five Finger Death Punch’s “A Little Bit Off” declines one spot to #4. Up one place, The Hu’s “Wolf Totem (featuring Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach)” earns #5.

atlas fallsfive finger death punchjacoby shaddixmetallicapapa roachshinedownthe huthe pretty recklessthe sf symphony

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Debuts At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

Weezer’s “Hero” Officially Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio