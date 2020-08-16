Weezer’s “Hero” Officially Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio

Weezer’s “Hero,” the #3 song on last week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart, improve to #1 this week.
“Hero” earns #1 thanks to the ~2,723 spins it received during the August 9-15 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 134.
The Head And The Heart’s “Honeybee,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week. twenty one pilots’ former multi-month #1 “Level Of Concern” concurrently declines one spot to #3.
Matt Maeson’s “Hallucinogenics” meanwhile stays put at its #4 position. Tame Impala’s “Lost In Yesterday” is also stable this week, spending another week at #5.
