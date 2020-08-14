Report: Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” Wins Another US Sales Race, Spends Third Week As #1 Album

The release of physical retail albums, coupled with enduring strength on the streaming front, keeps Taylor Swift’s “folklore” atop the US album sales and consumption charts.

According to Hits Daily Double, “folklore” sold 69K US copies during the August 7-13 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the critically acclaimed album generated 141K in total activity.

The numbers earn “folklore” a third consecutive week at #1 for both sales and consumption.

The closest competition on the sales front comes from Luke Bryan’s “Born Here Live Here Die Here,” which sold just over 50K copies. Credited with 123K units, Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” takes #2 for overall consumption.

Due Sunday, Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly from those reported by Hits. The publication should nonetheless reveal the same overall outcomes: “folklore” at #1 on Top Album Sales and the Billboard 200.