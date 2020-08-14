Lili Reinhart, Anitta Scheduled For August 20 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

Two days after appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Lili Reinhart will appear on another late-night talk show.
CBS confirms Reinhart for the August 20 “Late Late Show With James Corden.” Like the “Fallon” appearance, Reinhart’s “Corden” chat will come in support of new movie “Chemical Hearts.”
The August 20 “Corden” will also feature a performance by Anitta. Official listings follow:
Monday, August 17
Bryan Cranston; musical performance by Declan McKenna (n)
Tuesday, August 18
Joseph Gordon-Levitt; musical performance by Jeremy Zucker (n)
Wednesday, August 19
Ethan Hawke; musical performance by Chris Tomlin feat. Florida Georgia Line & Thomas Rhett (n)
Thursday, August 20
Lili Reinhart; musical performance by Anitta (n)
Friday, August 21
Lena Waithe; musical performance by Raleigh Ritchie (OAD: 6/22/20)
