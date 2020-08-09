The Head And The Heart’s “Honeybee” Claims #1 On This Week’s Alternative Radio Chart

After a dominant twelve-week reign, twenty one pilots’ “Level Of Concern” cedes its throne at alternative radio.

The Head And The Heart’s “Honeybee” takes over the top spot, rising one place to #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative chart.

“Honeybee” led the way with 2,804 spins during the August 2-8 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 235 — and gives the song a slight edge over “Level Of Concern.”

That song falls to #2 this week, with Weezer’s “Hero” concurrently rising two spots to #3. Matt Maeson’s “Hallucinogenics” remains in the #4 position on this week’s chart, and Tame Impala’s “Lost In Yesterday” dips two places to #5.