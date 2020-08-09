in Music News

The Head And The Heart’s “Honeybee” Claims #1 On This Week’s Alternative Radio Chart

“Honeybee” completes its ascent to #1.

The Head And The Heart by Alex Currie, Press Photo courtesy of Warner Records

After a dominant twelve-week reign, twenty one pilots’ “Level Of Concern” cedes its throne at alternative radio.

The Head And The Heart’s “Honeybee” takes over the top spot, rising one place to #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative chart.

“Honeybee” led the way with 2,804 spins during the August 2-8 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 235 — and gives the song a slight edge over “Level Of Concern.”

That song falls to #2 this week, with Weezer’s “Hero” concurrently rising two spots to #3. Matt Maeson’s “Hallucinogenics” remains in the #4 position on this week’s chart, and Tame Impala’s “Lost In Yesterday” dips two places to #5.

honeybeematt maesontame impalathe head and the hearttwenty one pilotsweezer

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” Earns #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Songs By DaBaby & Roddy Ricch, Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo Reach Top 10 At Pop Radio; Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth, Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez Top 15