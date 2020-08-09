in Music News

Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” Earns #1 On Urban Radio Chart

“WHATS POPPIN” cruises to #1 at another radio format.

Jack Harlow by Krista Schlueter | Press photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

Jack Harlow’s former #1 rhythmic radio hit “WHATS POPPIN” reaches the top of another format this week.

Up one place, “WHATS POPPIN” improves to #1 on the Mediabase urban radio chart. The multi-format hit received 6,531 urban spins during the August 2-8 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 372.

DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch),” which topped the past several charts, falls to #2 this week.

Lil Baby’s “Emotionally Scarred” ascends two rungs to #3, while Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” drops a spot to #4. Roddy Ricch’s “High Fashion (featuring Mustard)” concurrently slides one position to #5.

