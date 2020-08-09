Songs By DaBaby & Roddy Ricch, Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo Reach Top 10 At Pop Radio; Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth, Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez Top 15

Four successful collaborations make big gains on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” and Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” enter the Top 10, while Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” and Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez’s “Past Life” move into the Top 15.

Played 10,985 times during the August 2-8 tracking period (+1,503), “ROCKSTAR” rises four places to #7.

“Savage Love” also rises four places, in its case moving up to #10. It received 9,010 spins during the tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,260.

“I Hope,” which received 6,832 spins (+390), ascends two spots to #14. “Past Life” meanwhile enjoys a two-place rise to #15; it posted a tracking period play count of 6,500 (+260).