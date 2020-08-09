Maroon 5’s “Nobody’s Love” Joins Top 20 At Pop Radio, Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan,” Juice WRLD & Marshmello’s “Come & Go” Top 25

This week’s Mediabase pop radio chart features gains for Maroon 5’s “Nobody’s Love,” Taylor Swift’s “cardigan,” and Juice WRLD & Marshmello’s “Come & Go.”
Up four places, “Nobody’s Love” grabs #17 on this week’s chart. The “Memories” follow-up received 5,673 spins, topping last week’s mark by 2,027 plays. It repeats as the format’s top airplay gainer.
A seven-place gain concurrently brings Taylor Swift’s “cardigan” to #21. The mainstream “folklore” single received 4,189 tracking period plays, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 1,835.
Played 3,674 times during the tracking period (+1,198), “Come & Go” rises four spots to #23.
Loading…