Maroon 5’s “Nobody’s Love” Joins Top 20 At Pop Radio, Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan,” Juice WRLD & Marshmello’s “Come & Go” Top 25

“Nobody’s Love,” “cardigan,” and “Come & Go” make gains on the pop radio chart.

Maroon 5 - Nobody's Love video screen | 222/Interscope

This week’s Mediabase pop radio chart features gains for Maroon 5’s “Nobody’s Love,” Taylor Swift’s “cardigan,” and Juice WRLD & Marshmello’s “Come & Go.”

Up four places, “Nobody’s Love” grabs #17 on this week’s chart. The “Memories” follow-up received 5,673 spins, topping last week’s mark by 2,027 plays. It repeats as the format’s top airplay gainer.

A seven-place gain concurrently brings Taylor Swift’s “cardigan” to #21. The mainstream “folklore” single received 4,189 tracking period plays, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 1,835.

Played 3,674 times during the tracking period (+1,198), “Come & Go” rises four spots to #23.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

