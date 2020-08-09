in Music News

Kygo & OneRepublic’s “Lose Somebody” Enters Top 30 At Pop Radio, Songs By DJ Khaled & Drake, Chris Brown & Young Thug, Blackbear

“Lose Somebody” makes another jump at pop radio.

Kygo & Ryan Tedder in Lose Somebody | Video Screen | Sony Music

Kygo & OneRepublic’s “Lose Somebody” wins a better position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up three places, “Lose Somebody” earns #30 on the listing. The collaboration received 2,190 spins during the August 2-8 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 293.

— As “Lose Somebody” enters the Top 30, three songs make their first Top 40 appearances.

Below last week’s chart at #43, DJ Khaled’s “POPSTAR (featuring Drake)” debuts on this week’s listing at #35. It received 1,562 spins (+412).

Up eight places, Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” takes #37. It received 1,523 plays (+323).

Blackbear’s “Queen Of Broken Hearts” rises two places to #39 with 1,308 spins (+140).

— Ashe’s “Moral Of The Story (featuring Niall Horan)” and Sia’s “Together” concurrently re-enter the Top 40 at #38 and #40, respectively.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

