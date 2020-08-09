Songs By Zoe Wees, Zara Larsson, J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Tainy & Bad Bunny, Deadmau5 & The Neptunes Officially Reach Top 50 At Pop Radio

Zoe Wees’ breakthrough single “Control” officially enters the Top 50 at US pop radio this week.

Played 790 times during the August 2-8 tracking period (+244), “Control” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #44 song. It was #51 last week.

Zara LArsson’s “Love Me Land,” J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy’s “Un Dia” and Deadmau5 & The Neptunes’ “Pomegranate” also enter the Top 50 this week.

Credited with 639 spins (+108), “Love Me Land” rises seven places to #46.

“Un Dia,” which received 624 spins (+270), concurrently rises nine spots to #47.

A gain of five places concurrently brings “Pomegranate” to #50. It posted a tracking period play count of 420 (+14).