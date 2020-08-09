in Music News

Songs By Zoe Wees, Zara Larsson, J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Tainy & Bad Bunny, Deadmau5 & The Neptunes Officially Reach Top 50 At Pop Radio

“Control,” “Love Me Land,” “Un Dia,” and “Pomegranate” reach the Top 50.

Zoe Wees - Control Video Screen | UMG/Caroline

Zoe Wees’ breakthrough single “Control” officially enters the Top 50 at US pop radio this week.

Played 790 times during the August 2-8 tracking period (+244), “Control” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #44 song. It was #51 last week.

Zara LArsson’s “Love Me Land,” J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy’s “Un Dia” and Deadmau5 & The Neptunes’ “Pomegranate” also enter the Top 50 this week.

Credited with 639 spins (+108), “Love Me Land” rises seven places to #46.

“Un Dia,” which received 624 spins (+270), concurrently rises nine spots to #47.

A gain of five places concurrently brings “Pomegranate” to #50. It posted a tracking period play count of 420 (+14).

