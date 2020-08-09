Chris Janson’s “Done” Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Chris Janson scores another #1 hit as “Done” rises to the top of this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

“Done” seizes the throne from LoCash’s “One Big Country Song,” which drops to #8 this week.

In addition to leading in chart points, “Done” ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the August 2-8 tracking period. It follows “Buy Me A Boat,” “Fix A Drink,” and “Good Vibes” as Janson’s fourth career #1.

Maddie & Tae’s “Die From A Broken Heart” rises one place to #2 this week, while Justin Moore’s “Why We Drink” ascends two spots to #3. Florida Georgia Line’s “I Love My Country” jumps three places to #4, and Thomas Rhett’s “Be A Light (featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin & Keith Urban)” ascends three spots to #5.