ASAP Ferg, Nicki Minaj & MadeinTYO’s “Move Ya Hips” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Priscilla Block’s “Just About Over You” Top 5

A strong seller since its release last week, A$AP Ferg’s “Move Ya Hips (featuring Nicki Minaj & MadeinTYO)” reached #1 on the US iTunes sales chart Wednesday morning.

The explicit version of the collaboration remains in that position as of press time at 9:25AM ET. The clean version is also faring well, currently sitting at #6 on the all-genre chart.

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar,” which spent the past few days at #1, is now #2 on the chart. Billie Eilish’s “my future” follows at #3, while Dan + Shay’s “I Should Probably Go To Bed” is #4.

Priscilla Block’s just-released “Just About Over You” directly follows at #5 on the all-genre US iTunes listing.