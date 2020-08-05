Maddie & Tae Team With Avenue Beat For Spotify Cover Of Harry Styles’ #1 Pop Hit “Watermelon Sugar”

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” just hit #1 at pop radio, and Maddie & Tae are approaching #1 at country radio with “Die From A Broken Heart.”

Those universes collided this week, as Maddie & Tae released a Spotify Singles version of “Watermelon Sugar.”

The critically acclaimed country duo teamed with Avenue Beat for the cover, which arrived on Spotify Wednesday morning. The new version does not dramatically depart from the original, but it does introduce a new flavor courtesy of new, lower-key instrumentals and the artists’ signature vocals.

A two-song project, the Maddie & Tae-Avenue Beat Spotify collaboration also includes a version of the former’s “Everywhere I’m Goin’.”

Avenue Beat is enjoying success of its own recently; single “F2020” has been gaining traction on digital and social platform — and recently made the pop radio chart.

Embeds of the two Spotify Sessions releases follow: