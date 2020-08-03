Billboard Hot 100: Taylor Swift Makes History As “Cardigan” Takes #1 In United States; “The 1” & “Exile” Also Make Top 10; Every “Folklore” Track Debuts

As Taylor Swift’s “folklore” starts at #1 on the Billboard 200, the album’s mainstream focus single “cardigan” takes #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Swift thus becomes the first artist to ever score a #1 debut on both the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100 in the same week.

“cardigan” rules the all-genre Hot 100 thanks to strong opening week sales and streaming numbers. The song, in fact, debuts at #1 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales and Streaming Songs subcharts. “cardigan” is also off to a good start at radio – the other component of Hot 100 placement.

In addition to earning the week’s #1 song, Swift scores two additional Top 10 debuts. “The 1” starts at #4, and “exile (featuring bon iver)” debuts at #6. All sixteen “folklore” songs appear somewhere on this week’s listing, with none landing below #71 (“hoax”).

With the new entries, Swift moves to #4 on the list for most Hot 100 hits of all-time. A whopping 113 Swift songs have made the chart, trailing only the marks achieved by Drake, the “Glee” cast, and Lil Wayne.

— The balance of this week’s Top 10:

2) DaBaby – ROCKSTAR ft. Roddy Ricch

3) Jack Harlow – WHATS POPPIN ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne

5) The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

7) Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar

8) SAINt JHN – Roses

9) Megan Thee Stallion – Savage ft. Beyonce

10) Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo – Savage Love