Billie Eilish’s “My Future,” Avenue Beat’s “F2020” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio; Zedd & Jasmine Thompson Top 50

Despite not launching until late on the fifth day of the July 26-August 1 tracking period, Billie Eilish’s “my future” earns a Top 40 position at pop radio.
Avenue Beat’s “F2020” also makes this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Credited with 1,758 tracking period spins, “my future” arrives at #35 on this week’s chart. “F2020,” which was below last week’s listing at #44, makes this week’s chart at #40. It received 1,200 spins (+173).
— Gaining traction just below the chart, Zedd & Jasmine Thompson’s “Funny” officially enters the Top 50 this week. Played 759 times during the tracking period (+386), “Funny” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #48 song. It was #55 last week.
