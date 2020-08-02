in Music News

Billie Eilish’s “My Future,” Avenue Beat’s “F2020” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio; Zedd & Jasmine Thompson Top 50

“my future,” “F2020,” and “Funny” gain airplay at pop radio.

Billie Eilish - my future covert art | Darkroom/INterscope

Despite not launching until late on the fifth day of the July 26-August 1 tracking period, Billie Eilish’s “my future” earns a Top 40 position at pop radio.

Avenue Beat’s “F2020” also makes this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Credited with 1,758 tracking period spins, “my future” arrives at #35 on this week’s chart. “F2020,” which was below last week’s listing at #44, makes this week’s chart at #40. It received 1,200 spins (+173).

— Gaining traction just below the chart, Zedd & Jasmine Thompson’s “Funny” officially enters the Top 50 this week. Played 759 times during the tracking period (+386), “Funny” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #48 song. It was #55 last week.

avenue beatbillie eilishf2020funnyjasmine thompsonmy futurezedd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Returns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart