Every Song From Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” Makes Billboard Hot 100 Chart, Ten Appear In Top 40

“Folkore” enjoyed a massive week at #1

Taylor Swift by Beth Garrabrant | Promo Image courtesy of Republic Records

As a sum of tracks, Taylor Swift’s “folklore” debuts as a dominant #1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The individual tracks, moreover, all land on this week’s Hot 100 chart.

As previously reported, mainstream focus single “cardigan” starts at #1 on the listing. “The 1” and “exile (featuring bon iver)” also debut in the Top 10, respectively earning #4 and #6.

The remaining thirteen tracks also appear on the all-genre listing, with the majority making the Top 40.

“the last great american dynasty” earns #13 on the listing, while “my tears ricochet” starts at #16. “august” (#23), “mirrorball” (#26), “seven” (#35), “invisible string” (#36), and “this is me trying” (#39) also hit the Top 40.

The other “folklore” tracks are positioned as follows: “betty” at #42, “illicit affairs” at #44, “mad woman” at #47, “epiphany” at #57, “peace” at #58, and “hoax” at #71.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

