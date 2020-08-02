Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” Reaches 12th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

The song that first reached #1 in May still rules the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

twenty one pilots’ “Level Of Concern,” that song, grows its alternative radio reign to twelve weeks. “Level Of Concern” keeps #1 thanks to the ~2,949 spins it received during the July 26-August 1 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by 83.

The Head and The Heart’s “Honeybee” holds at #2 on this week’s chart, and Tame Impala’s “Lost In Yesterday” keeps the #3 position. Matt Maeson’s “Hallucinogenics” concurrently rises to #4, while Weezer’s “Hero” rises one place to grab #5.