in Music News

Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” Reaches 12th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

“Level Of Concern” continues its impressive run at #1.

twenty one pilots - level of concern video screen | Fueled By Ramen/Atlantic

The song that first reached #1 in May still rules the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

twenty one pilots’ “Level Of Concern,” that song, grows its alternative radio reign to twelve weeks. “Level Of Concern” keeps #1 thanks to the ~2,949 spins it received during the July 26-August 1 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by 83.

The Head and The Heart’s “Honeybee” holds at #2 on this week’s chart, and Tame Impala’s “Lost In Yesterday” keeps the #3 position. Matt Maeson’s “Hallucinogenics” concurrently rises to #4, while Weezer’s “Hero” rises one place to grab #5.

level of concernmatt maesontame impalathe head and the hearttwenty one pilotsweezer

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Spends 12th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Earns 4th Week At #1 On Rhythmic & Urban Radio Charts