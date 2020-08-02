The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Spends 12th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

The hot adult contemporary radio reign grows by another week for The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.”
Played ~6,291 times during the July 26-August 1 tracking period, “Blinding Lights” enjoys a twelfth week at #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC radio chart. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by a modest 58 plays, further signaling the song’s impressive longevity.
Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” stays at #2 on this week’s chart, while Harry Styles’ enduring “Adore You” keeps at #3. Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” also shows its longevity with a one-place rise to #4, while Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” slides one rung to #5.
