The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Spends 12th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

“Blinding Lights” is still the biggest song at Hot AC radio.

The hot adult contemporary radio reign grows by another week for The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.”

Played ~6,291 times during the July 26-August 1 tracking period, “Blinding Lights” enjoys a twelfth week at #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC radio chart. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by a modest 58 plays, further signaling the song’s impressive longevity.

Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” stays at #2 on this week’s chart, while Harry Styles’ enduring “Adore You” keeps at #3. Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” also shows its longevity with a one-place rise to #4, while Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” slides one rung to #5.

