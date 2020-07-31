Billie Eilish’s “My Future” Receiving Big Opening Day Airplay At Pop Radio

In addition to launching on digital platforms, Billie Eilish’s new single “my future” was made available for immediate radio airplay Thursday night.

Set to take advantage of the opportunity, many pop stations began playing the song right away — and plan to continue providing ample airplay Friday. Some are even providing hourly spins during its first twenty-four hours of availability.

“my future” is the mainstream follow-up to “everything i wanted,” which reached the Top 5 at pop radio this year. It was an even bigger hit at alternative, where it enjoyed a multi-week stint at #1.

Along with immediate radio support, “my future” is receiving major looks on digital platforms. The song appears atop Spotify’s New Music Friday and Today’s Top Hits, while also claiming the #1 position on Apple Music’s New Music Daily. It is #3 on Apple’s Today’s Hits.

“My future” is also off to a strong start on the iTunes sales platform, where it currently ranks as the #3 song.