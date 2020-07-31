in Music News

Billie Eilish’s “My Future” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Dan + Shay’s “I Should Probably Go To Bed” Top 5

New releases are making their presence felt on iTunes.

Billie Eilish - my future covert art | Darkroom/INterscope

As of 10:25AM ET Friday morning, new releases have prominent placement on the US iTunes sales chart.

Billie Eilish’ new “my future” predictably leads the way at #1. The song, which is Eilish’s new radio single, launched Thursday night.

The explicit version of A$AP Ferg’s “Move Ya Hips (featuring Nicki Minaj & MadeinTYO),” which launched earlier Thursday, is #2 on the all-genre chart as of Thursday morning. A clean version is also charting at #9.

Taylor Swift’s Wednesday night release “cardigan (cabin in candlelight version)” is #3, ahead of Blake Shelton’s “Happy Anywhere (featuring Gwen Stefani)” at #4.

Dan + Shay’s “I Should Probably Go To Bed,” a new Friday release that is being promoted to country and mainstream radio formats, is up to #5 at press time.

