Zara Larsson Scheduled To Perform On August 5 “Good Morning America”

Zara Larsson will deliver a performance on “GMA.”

Zara Larsson - Love Me Land video screen | TEN/Epic

Fresh off the release of her new single “Love Me Land,” pop star Zara Larsson will make a daytime US television appearance.

According to ABC, Larsson will perform on the August 5 edition of “Good Morning America.” As of press time, Larsson is the only celebrity guest confirmed for the August 5 episode.

She, moreover, the only musical performer listed for the entire week.

Granted, listings are subject to change. The current listings are as follows:

Monday, August 3—Actor Val Kilmer and daughter Mercedes Kilmer (“Paydirt”)

Tuesday, August 4— Actor Liam Neeson and son Michéal Richardson (“Made in Italy”); comedian and collector Jeff Foxworthy (“What’s It Worth?”)

Wednesday, August 5— A performance by Zara Larsson

Thursday, August 6— Actor Josh Lucas (“The Secret”); host Sherri Shepherd (“Two Funny Mamas” & “Dish Nation”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, August 7— GMA’s Pet of the Week

Saturday, August 8— Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

