Taylor Swift’s “folklore” Enjoys Dominant First Week On Spotify, Earning 166 Million US Streams & 329 Million Global Streams

In addition to posting massive album sales numbers, Taylor Swift’s “folklore” enjoyed a strong opening week performance on Spotify.

According to Spotify Charts**, tracks from the album amassed 166,270,211 US streams during the July 24-30 tracking period. The tracks meanwhile combined for 329,107,955 global streams, marking Spotify’s biggest worldwide album launch of the year.

The tracks were also dominant from a positional standpoint. “folklore” songs claim the Top 11 spots on the weekly US Spotify chart, and nothing from the album appears below #20. Globally, “folklore” claimed the #1 position (“cardigan”) and five Top 10 positions. Nothing landed below #47.

“folklore,” which needed only three days to deliver the biggest opening week US sales and consumption figures of 2020, is a lock for #1 on this week’s Billboard 200.

**Editor’s Note: Because they use a filtering algorithm to ensure more accurate data, the Spotify Charts numbers will be slightly lower than those reported on the app. Spotify, itself, recommends the Spotify Charts numbers as “the best place to see the latest Spotify Chart figures.”

The app itself reports 337.4 million global streams (geo breakdowns are not available).