ASAP Ferg, Nicki Minaj & MadeinTYO’s “Move Ya Hips” Reaches #2 On US iTunes Sales Chart

“Move Ya Hips” is enjoying a big opening day on iTunes.

A$AP Ferg’s “Move Ya Hips (featuring Nicki Minaj & MadeinTYO)” is attracting an unsurprising significant amount of opening day interest.

As of press time at 6:45PM ET Thursday, the collaboration is #2 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.

Only the “cabin in candlelight” version of Taylor Swift’s “cardigan” is currently selling at a faster pace.

Blake Shelton’s “Happy Anywhere (featuring Gwen Stefani)” now occupies the #3 position, while Maroon 5’s “Nobody’s Love” sits at #4. The original version of Taylor Swift’s “cardigan” follows at #5.

In addition to releasing the audio, A$AP Ferg shared an official visualizer for the new track. It follows:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yZj7ct462UUk

