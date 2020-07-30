in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Cabin In Candlelight” Version Of “Cardigan” Joins Original In Top 5 On US iTunes Sales Chart

The new version is up to #5 on iTunes.

Taylor Swift by Beth Garrabrant, Promo Photo courtesy of Republic Records

With release week for her “folklore” album reaching its conclusion, Taylor Swift shared a new version of radio single “cardigan.”

Dubbed the “cabin in candlelight” version, the new edition of the track is predictably making a splash on the US iTunes platform. As of press time at 1:55AM ET Thursday morning, it is #5 on the all-genre chart.

It notably joins the original version of “cardigan” in the Top 5. That release is #3 on the chart, trailing only Blake Shelton’s “Happy Anywhere (featuring Gwen Stefani)” (#1) and Maroon 5’s “Nobody’s Love” (#2).

Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” also holds a Top 5 position – it is currently #4 on the chart.

