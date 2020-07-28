Chris Cornell’s “Patience” Cover Ranks As Most Added Song At Alternative, Active Rock & Triple A Radio

The three rock radio formats are demonstrating ample interest in Chris Cornell’s cover of Guns N’ Roses’ “Patience.”

After attracting interest upon release last week, “Patience” rises to the top of this week’s Mediabase alternative, active rock, and Triple A add boards.

The cover, which was released on what would have been the late artist’s 56th birthday, was added by 17 Mediabase-monitored alt stations this week. The song meanwhile landed on playlists at another 23 active rock stations and another 7 Triple A channels.

“Patience” has also been attracting interest on the digital front. Despite not arriving until the middle of the tracking period, “Patience” debuted at #19 on this week’s Billboard Digital Song Sales chart. The video upload is approaching 1 million YouTube views, while the audio has over 500,000 Spotify streams.