Maroon 5’s “Nobody’s Love” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Maroon 5’s “Nobody’s Love” and Taylor Swift’s “cardigan” both impacted hot adult contemporary radio this week — and both received warm welcomes at the format.

Picked up by 75 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, “Nobody’s Love” takes first place on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC add board. “Cardigan” grabs second place with 51 first-week pickups.

Both songs are already charting at the hot adult contemporary format and all but certain to rise rapidly in the coming weeks.

First released in 2017, Banners’ “Someone To You” continues to attract interest in 2020. The song landed at 12 stations this week, coinciding with renewed interest on digital platforms and the start of an official radio push.

James Bay’s “Chew On My Heart” and Sia’s “Together” tie for fifth place this week; each song won support from 11 stations.