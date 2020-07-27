Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Happy Anywhere” Erupts As Country Radio’s Most Added Song

In a rather unsurprising development, country radio is warmly embracing Blake Shelton’s new “Happy Anywhere (featuring Gwen Stefani).”

The “Nobody But You” follow-up tops this week’s Mediabase/CA country radio add board, garnering pickups from 116 Mediabase-monitored stations. The impressive count, which suggests “Happy Anywhere” is on track for a quick climb up the airplay chart, is nearly 5x larger than that received by any other song this week.

Kenny Chesney’s “Happy Does,” the week’s second-most added song, landed at 24 new stations.

Mitchell Tenpenny’s “Broken Up” takes third place with 18 adds. Credited with 17 pickups each, Tyler Farr’s “Soundtrack To A Small Town Sundown” and Runaway June’s “We Were Rich” tie for fourth place.