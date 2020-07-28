in Music News

Lauren Daigle’s “Rescue” Earns Platinum Certification In United States

“Rescue” has crossed the 1 million unit mark.

Lauren Daigle - Rescue video screen | Centricity/12 Tone

Lauren Daigle’s hit single “Rescue” has officially attained platinum status in the United States.

According to the RIAA, “Rescue” reached the platinum mark on July 20, 2020. The award confirms 1 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

“Rescue” spent multiple weeks at #2 on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart, kept from the top only by Daigle’s own enduring smash “You Say.” The song additionally garnered plenty of mainstream exposure, including high-profile syncs on shows like “Grey’s Anatomy.” It reached #33 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales listing, charted at the hot adult contemporary radio format, and made the all-genre Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100.

“Rescue” is the third Daigle song to attain platinum status in the United States. The artist also has a platinum certification for her early breakthrough “Trust In You,” as well as a triple-platinum honor for the aforementioned “You Say.”

lauren daiglerescue

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

