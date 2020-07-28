Lauren Daigle’s “Rescue” Earns Platinum Certification In United States

Lauren Daigle’s hit single “Rescue” has officially attained platinum status in the United States.

According to the RIAA, “Rescue” reached the platinum mark on July 20, 2020. The award confirms 1 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

“Rescue” spent multiple weeks at #2 on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart, kept from the top only by Daigle’s own enduring smash “You Say.” The song additionally garnered plenty of mainstream exposure, including high-profile syncs on shows like “Grey’s Anatomy.” It reached #33 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales listing, charted at the hot adult contemporary radio format, and made the all-genre Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100.

“Rescue” is the third Daigle song to attain platinum status in the United States. The artist also has a platinum certification for her early breakthrough “Trust In You,” as well as a triple-platinum honor for the aforementioned “You Say.”