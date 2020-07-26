Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” Spends 11th Week At #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

Twenty one pilots’ “Level Of Concern” remains a dominant leader on the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played ~3,031 times during the July 19-25 tracking period, “Level Of Concern” earns an eleventh week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 181 plays but keeps “Level Of Concern” ahead of the pack.

Up one spot, The Head and The Heart’s “Honeybee” moves into second place with ~2,444 spins (+67).

Tame Impala’s “Lost In Yesterday” rises one place to #3, and AJR’s “Bang!” drops two positions to #4. Matt Maeson’s “Halluciongenics” concurrently rises one spot to #5 on this week’s chart.