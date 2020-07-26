Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” Rises To #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” improves to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.
Up one place from last week’s position, “Rain on Me” earns #1 on the strength of its ~452 tracking period plays. The count tops last week’s mark by 61.
Credited with ~375 plays during the July 19-25 tracking period (-11), Regard & Raye’s enduring “Secrets” rises two places to #2. Sofi Tukker & Gorgon City’s “House Arrest” concurrently jumps three spots to #3.
Down one place, Kygo & Sasha Sloan’s “I’ll Wait” takes #4 on this week’s chart. Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee),” last week’s #1 dance song, drops to #5 on this week’s chart.
