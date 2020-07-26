“Break My Heart” Officially Becomes Dua Lipa’s Third #1 At US Pop Radio

Living up to Headline Planet’s projection, Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

The song, which was #3 on last week’s chart, takes #1 courtesy of its ~17,927 tracking period spins. The count tops last week’s mark by a mammoth 1,756 plays. “Break My Heart” follows “New Rules” and “Don’t Start Now” as the artist’s third career #1 at pop radio.

Up two places, Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” moves into the #2 position. The “Adore You” follow-up received ~17,035 tracking week spins, topping last week’s mark by a format-leading 1,941. “Watermelon Sugar” celebrates a fourth week as the format’s top airplay gainer.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” slips one spot to #3 this week, while SAINt JHN’s “Roses” rises one level to #4. Trevor Daniel’s “Falling,” which ruled last week’s listing, drops to #5 this week.