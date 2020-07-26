in Music News, New Music

BTS Will Be Releasing English-Language Single On August 21, Hoping To Share “Positive Energy With Our Fans”

BTS announces a new English-language single for August 21.

BTS album concept photo, courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

During a new livestream, BTS delighted fans with news that it would be releasing a new single on August 21.

The release precedes the release of the group’s next album, which the group says is on track to arrive later this year.

“We have prepared a new single for ARMY, set for August 21,” announced the group. “We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible. Due to COVID-19, people around the world have been going through tough times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans.”

The upbeat track is notably sung in English, a rarity for the group.

“We thought that the song sounded perfect as it is in English,” explained BTS. “We recorded the guide version and felt that the result was something totally new and fresh.”

BTS added that hearing and recording the song energized and lifted up the group members’ spirits, two important achievements in today’s trying times.

Outside of the fact that it is upbeat and sung in English, few other details are presently available. Neither Big Hit nor BTS, moreover, have shared granular details about the forthcoming studio album.

Earlier this month, BTS released the Japanese edition of its “Map Of The Soul: 7.” Released this past February, the original album has been one of 2020’s best-performing albums around the world.

