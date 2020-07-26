Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love” Joins Top 15 At Pop Radio, Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid’s “Be Like That” Top 25

Powered by the format’s second-greatest airplay gain, Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” soars into the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The song, which was #21 last week, takes #15 on this week’s listing. “Savage Love” received 6,490 spins during the July 19-25 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by a whopping 1,814 spins.

Only Harry Styles’ #2 “Watermelon Sugar” posted a greater gain (+1,940).

— As “Savage Love” hits the Top 15, Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid’s “Be Like That” joins the Top 25.

Up eleven places, “Be Like That” earns #24 on this week’s chart. The collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 2,754, topping last week’s figure by 1,175.