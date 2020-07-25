Maroon 5’s “Nobody’s Love” Closed Day One With Nearly 1300 Pop Radio Plays, 600 Hot Adult Contemporary Spins

Given its longstanding record of resonance at radio, it should come as no surprise that Maroon 5’s “Nobody’s Love” received a warm welcome at the pop and hot adult contemporary formats.

According to Mediabase, “Nobody’s Love” had received nearly 1,300 pop radio spins by the close of Friday, July 24. It had meanwhile garnered almost 600 spins at the hot adult contemporary format.

Based on its counts, “Nobody’s Love” takes #37 on the building pop chart, which accounts for the first six days of the July 19-25 tracking period. “Nobody’s Love” starts at an even more impressive #24 on the building Hot AC chart.

Although it will not receive quite as much support on Saturday, “Nobody’s Love” is very likely to remain inside the Top 40 at pop and Top 30 (if not Top 25) at Hot AC as the charts go final.