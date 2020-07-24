in TV News

“Outer Banks” Stars Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes Thank Fans Following Season Two Announcement

“Outer Banks” will be back for a second season.

Madelyn Cline thanks fans in a new Instagram post, via @madelyncline

Earlier Friday, the principals of Netflix’s “Outer Banks” joined forces to confirm news of the show’s second season renewal.

Later, the key cast members began to share additional messages of excitement and gratitude for the new season.

In an Instagram post that quickly reached 1 million views, Madelyn Cline thanked fans “for loving, watching, sharing, and supporting Outer Banks. We couldn’t have done it without y’all either so cheers to you too.”

Co-star Chase Stokes shared messages of gratitude in his Instagram story. He first thanked the behind the scenes crew members who “constantly bust their ass to make this show work.” These “bad asses,” he added, “sacrifice their time away, late nights from their families to bring you guys this show … for those who don’t get the public recognition, we love you all.”

He then thanked fans “for rocking with us … You have all changed our lives in so many ways.”

