in Music News

Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne Return To Billboard Social 50, Joining Harry Styles On Chart

One Direction has ample representation on this week’s Social 50.

Louis Tomlinson - Walls video screen | Syco/Sony

Ahead of the group’s tenth anniversary, two One Direction members return to the Billboard Social 50 chart.

Louis Tomlinson notably rockets back onto the chart at #7. The artist, who announced that he parted ways with Syco Music in a July 11 Tweet, has spent a total of 131 weeks on the chart.

Liam Payne also re-enters this week’s listing, earning #48 on this week’s listing. Payne is celebrating an 80th week on the listing.

Tomlinson and Payne join fellow One Direction member Harry Styles on this week’s listing. The artist, who was #37 last week. slips to #39 this week. Styles is appearing on a 78th edition of the weekly chart.

To date, Styles and Tomlinson have both gone as high as #2 on the listing. Payne peaked at #4.

harry stylesliam paynelouis tomlinsonone direction

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

HBO’s “Perry Mason” Officially Confirmed For Season Two