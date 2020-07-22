Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne Return To Billboard Social 50, Joining Harry Styles On Chart

Ahead of the group’s tenth anniversary, two One Direction members return to the Billboard Social 50 chart.

Louis Tomlinson notably rockets back onto the chart at #7. The artist, who announced that he parted ways with Syco Music in a July 11 Tweet, has spent a total of 131 weeks on the chart.

Liam Payne also re-enters this week’s listing, earning #48 on this week’s listing. Payne is celebrating an 80th week on the listing.

Tomlinson and Payne join fellow One Direction member Harry Styles on this week’s listing. The artist, who was #37 last week. slips to #39 this week. Styles is appearing on a 78th edition of the weekly chart.

To date, Styles and Tomlinson have both gone as high as #2 on the listing. Payne peaked at #4.